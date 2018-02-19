Snopes Editor Bullies Shooting Survivor, Claims Not A Student

Managing editor of left-leaning publication Snopes Brook Binkowski attempted to discredit a Marjory Stoneman Douglas student in a now-deleted tweet for calling in on The Alex Jones Show the day after the shooting took place.

However, records reveal the student, Jalen Martin, does in fact attend Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school.

Bear in mind, this is the same “fact-checking” publication tech giants Google and Facebook rely on to vet what’s real and fake news to their users.

Listen to Jalen Martin’s remarks on the show below: