Snopes Editor Bullies Shooting Survivor, Claims Not A Student

Managing editor of left-leaning publication Snopes Brook Binkowski attempted to discredit a Marjory Stoneman Douglas student in a now-deleted tweet for calling in on The Alex Jones Show the day after the shooting took place.

However, records reveal the student, Jalen Martin, does in fact attend Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school.

Bear in mind, this is the same “fact-checking” publication tech giants Google and Facebook rely on to vet what’s real and fake news to their users.

Listen to Jalen Martin’s remarks on the show below:


Related Articles

CNN and MSNBC Helped Russia Sow Discord by Promoting Fake Anti-Trump Rally

CNN and MSNBC Helped Russia Sow Discord by Promoting Fake Anti-Trump Rally

U.S. News
Comments
Florida Students, Mainstream Media Ramp Up Campaign Against "Child-Murdering" NRA

Florida Students, Mainstream Media Ramp Up Campaign Against “Child-Murdering” NRA

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

CNN’s Cuomo: ‘Leaks Are Part Of The Currency Of Journalism’

U.S. News
Comments

Student Anti-Gun Activist Featured In CBS News Story – Six Months Ago

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Georgia Looks to Drop Electronic Voting Machines in Favor of Paper Ballots

U.S. News
Comments

Comments