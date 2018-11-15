Snowflakes Triggered by “Monopoly for Millennials”

Millennials are up in arms over Hasbro’s release of Monopoly for Millennials which uses the tagline “Forget real estate. You can’t afford it anyway.”



Millennials blasted Hasbro on Twitter, stating they were sick of being the running-gag for today’s economy while even shifting the blame to baby boomers, high rent, and student debt.

“..You [Hasbro] trash on my age demographic because baby boomers caused an economic catastrophe that rendered us financially impotent for a decade,” said one Twitter user.

@Hasbro Can you provide the URL for the Hasbro-official website featuring "Monopoly for Millennials," where you trash on my age demographic because baby boomers caused an economic catastrophe that rendered us financially impotent for a decade? Thanks! pic.twitter.com/wmm0WQwnld — Steven Briggs (@TrnDaBeatAround) November 11, 2018

Correspondingly, the common theme of the outrage was that most of today’s ills are often put on younger generations.

Let’s play a game of MILLENNIAL MONOPOLY. The rules are simple, you start with no money, you can’t afford anything, the board is on fire for some reason and everything is your fault. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 6, 2018

Next, Monopoly for Baby Boomers: where you buy property for below value price, only people of color go to jail, and when you pass “Go” you get to complain about Millennials!!! pic.twitter.com/Nb8vSl79AW — Jon (@jknit135) November 12, 2018

#MonopolyforMillennials Truly the only thing it got wrong in the obvious parody is that Mr Monoploy isnt a Detroit Billionare real estate sports tycoon on the cover. Gotta love Millenials they pay the rent – to him. @Hasbro @DevinScillian @crainsdetroit pic.twitter.com/7uXyYxRhcn — Digital-Traveler (@digital_trav) November 15, 2018

What?! @Hasbro's #Millennial Monopoly says "forget real estate, you cant afford it anyway." Hopefully they'll be donating the proceeds to student debt relief. (which is why millennials can't afford real estate) https://t.co/Xw1Vmo9tNE — Emily Roehler (@EmilyRoehler) November 12, 2018

Hasbro's new "Monopoly For Millennials" is the most condescending board game since "Two, Maybe Three Good Years Left in The Game of Life for the Elderly." #Monopoly #MonopolyForMillennials #holidaygifts #holiday #HolidayGiftGuide #holidays pic.twitter.com/pg8qCwMjar — Angry Santa Elf (@angrysantaelf) November 14, 2018

@Hasbro ain’t shit lmfao Hahahaha Millennial Monopoly making fun of the struggles of millennials. You are aware that student debt and the rising cost of rent is crippling the economy 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️. Talking about idiotic. — Goodie (@Heygood4U) November 13, 2018

Some think this game is offensive. Directions: "To be played in your parents basement." May be part of the reason. #MonopolyforMillennials https://t.co/3e0Q7O9nsA — Eric Streiff (@ericstreiff) November 14, 2018

In accordance with the gimmick that millennials can’t afford anything, Hasbro turned the game’s classic premise of collecting money on its head by having players deal in “experiences” that include: eating at a vegan bistro, attending a week-long meditation retreat, and staying in their parents’ basement.

Appropriately, the game’s pieces include a hashtag and a crying emoji while the iconic “Monopoly man” is depicted wearing a participation medal while taking a selfie.

Furthermore, Hasbro’s effort to quell the outrage came in a statement to Forbes where they said the game’s goal was to be “relatable.”

“We created Monopoly for Millennials to provide fans with a lighthearted game that allows Millennials to take a break from real life and laugh at the relatable experiences and labels that can sometimes be placed on them,” said Hasbro. “With many of us being Millennials ourselves, we understand the seemingly endless struggles and silly generalizations that young Millennials can face (and we can’t even!).”

“Whether you are a lifestyle vlogger, emoji lover or you make your ‘side hustle’ selling vegan candles, Monopoly for Millennials is for you!”

Despite the online outrage, the game is reportedly sold out.