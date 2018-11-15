Snowflakes Triggered by “Monopoly for Millennials”

Image Credits: Twitter Screenshot.

Millennials are up in arms over Hasbro’s release of Monopoly for Millennials which uses the tagline “Forget real estate. You can’t afford it anyway.”


Millennials blasted Hasbro on Twitter, stating they were sick of being the running-gag for today’s economy while even shifting the blame to baby boomers, high rent, and student debt.

“..You [Hasbro] trash on my age demographic because baby boomers caused an economic catastrophe that rendered us financially impotent for a decade,” said one Twitter user.

Correspondingly, the common theme of the outrage was that most of today’s ills are often put on younger generations.

In accordance with the gimmick that millennials can’t afford anything, Hasbro turned the game’s classic premise of collecting money on its head by having players deal in “experiences” that include: eating at a vegan bistro, attending a week-long meditation retreat, and staying in their parents’ basement.

Appropriately, the game’s pieces include a hashtag and a crying emoji while the iconic “Monopoly man” is depicted wearing a participation medal while taking a selfie.

Furthermore, Hasbro’s effort to quell the outrage came in a statement to Forbes where they said the game’s goal was to be “relatable.”

“We created Monopoly for Millennials to provide fans with a lighthearted game that allows Millennials to take a break from real life and laugh at the relatable experiences and labels that can sometimes be placed on them,” said Hasbro. “With many of us being Millennials ourselves, we understand the seemingly endless struggles and silly generalizations that young Millennials can face (and we can’t even!).”

“Whether you are a lifestyle vlogger, emoji lover or you make your ‘side hustle’ selling vegan candles, Monopoly for Millennials is for you!”

Despite the online outrage, the game is reportedly sold out.

