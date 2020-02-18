So God Made a Farmer: Infowars' Paul Harvey Tribute

Vice President Mike Pence responded to derogatory comments Democrat presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg made about farmers by sharing a video of conservative radio host Paul Harvey praising Mother Earth’s caretakers.

Infowars decided to make an updated version to pay tribute to the late Paul Harvey and to expose Bloomberg’s elitist disposition, but you can only find this exclusive report on Banned.video!

During a forum at Oxford University in 2016, Bloomberg said, “I could teach anybody, even people in this room, no offense intended, to be a farmer. It’s a process. You dig a hole, you put a seed in, you put dirt on top, add water, up comes the corn. You could learn that.”

Donald Trump Jr. responded to the comments, saying, “Bloomberg wouldn’t last 3 seconds as a farmer… but like his comments on minorities, you can tell he really hates regular hardworking Americans.”

Bloomberg wouldn’t last 3 seconds as a farmer… but like his comments on minorities, you can tell he really hates regular hardworking Americans. He will never fight for them because he couldn’t care less about them. https://t.co/03CmskF5Vn — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 17, 2020

Also, watch the version Vice President Mike Pence shared, which was a 2013 Dodge Ram commercial that aired during the Super Bowl.



