Social Commentator: Be Prepared For Civil Disorder In 2019

Author and social commentator James Howard Kunstler is warning Americans to “be prepared” for civil disorder in 2019 which will arise out of a potential economic collapse.

Kunstler, who contributes to the The Atlantic Monthly, RollingStone and The New York Times Sunday Magazine, is forecasting civil unrest over the coming 12 months.

“Be prepared for it in 2019,” he writes. “There are going to be a lot of pissed-off people around the country. They are liable to attack Federal property and their fellow citizens (and their property). The hungrier they are, the worse it will be.”

Kunstler warns that before the year is out, “the US could find itself in a situation worse than the Great Depression” because the Federal Reserve will be forced to oversee a new round of quantitative easing in the second quarter of 2019, a policy that will cause the dollar to lose value “uncontrollably and catastrophically,” wiping out pension funds.

The debt bubble inflated by the Fed will mandate money printing, leading to “incendiary resentment among the citizenry when they realize they’ve been played and it takes a wheelbarrow full of cash to buy a loaf of bread and a jar of peanut butter,” according to Kunstler, who says the entire disaster will be blamed on President Trump.

Author and social commentator James Howard Kunstler is warning Americans to “be prepared” for civil disorder in 2019 which will arise out of a potential economic collapse. "They will not understand the forces that are destroying the money system."https://t.co/p3cUQjetiu — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 1, 2019

Suppliers not getting paid due to a collapse in “the short-term corporate paper system” will see Americans in major cities struggling to eat, fill their gas tank or heat their homes, claims Kunstler.

“They will not understand the forces that are destroying the money system,” writes the social critic, adding, “There are a gazillion small arms out there and the government will not be able to control them or confiscate them. Any attempt to do that will only inflame the situation.”

As we previously reported, President Trump told a prominent person during a phone call last month that he thinks the American people will revolt if the deep state tries to remove him from office via impeachment or any other method because Americans are “too well armed”.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.