Social Media Execs Could Be Jailed For Streaming Violence Under New Laws

Social media executives could be jailed if their platforms stream real violence in Australia after the country’s parliament passed new legislation following the New Zealand shooting.

Critics warn that some of the most restrictive laws about online communication could lead to media censorship and reduced investment in Australia.

The conservative government introduced the bills in response to the March 15 attacks in Christchurch in which an Australian white supremacist live-streamed on Facebook as he shot worshippers in two mosques.

Read more



Fan channels publishing interviews with Alex Jones are now being targeted for “violating community guidelines” even if the interview does not have strong language. Alex breaks down this Big Tech attack on free speech.