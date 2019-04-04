Social Media Execs Could Be Jailed For Streaming Violence Under New Laws

Image Credits: Chesnot/Getty Images.

Social media executives could be jailed if their platforms stream real violence in Australia after the country’s parliament passed new legislation following the New Zealand shooting.

Critics warn that some of the most restrictive laws about online communication could lead to media censorship and reduced investment in Australia.

Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The conservative government introduced the bills in response to the March 15 attacks in Christchurch in which an Australian white supremacist live-streamed on Facebook as he shot worshippers in two mosques.

