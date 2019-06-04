Social Media is Tiananmen Square & Infowars is Tank Man

Robert Barnes joins David Knight on the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square incident as now, the tanks of weaponized social media move on the digital public square.

Will antitrust actions be enough?

Also, besides trying to overthrow our election, what dangerous legal precedent has Mueller set for each and every American?

An American’s firsthand account of what he witnessed 30 years ago in Tiananmen Square as the communist government killed more people than were killed and wounded on D-Day — because they wanted liberty.

As Soviet Communist control was tumbling throughout Europe, the Chinese people imagined THEY could be free.

A million protestors were ruthlessly cut down in the public square, Western governments flooded the communists with money & power and media/social media are still covering up what happened.