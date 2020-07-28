Social Media Questions Tom Hanks' New Citizenship in Greece - Where Pedophilia a "Disability"

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced Sunday they’re officially citizens of Greece, prompting a whirlwind of internet rumors claiming the couple’s move was due to pedophilia being classified as a “disability” in the Mediterranean country.

Hanks and Wilson were featured in a photo shared on Instagram by Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who stated the couple were now “proud Greek citizens!”

Starting 2020 as an Honorary citizen of all of Greece! Kronia pola! ( more or less, “happy year!”). Hanx pic.twitter.com/b8fmrgjvYP — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) January 2, 2020

It didn’t take long, however, before conspiracy-minded netizens claimed to have honed in on a possible motive for the move by Hanks, who’s long been at the center of conspiracy theories asserting he’s a Jeffrey Epstein-esque billionaire pedophile.

In Greece, pedophilia is classified a ‘disability’ that qualifies for government entitlements. 🤬 — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) July 28, 2020

Now we know why Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson became "citizens." He can molest as many as he wants, draw a check, and get a handicap sticker for his car. — 🇺🇸 JOJO 🇺🇸 (@JoRainbowangus2) July 28, 2020

I wonder why Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are moving to Greece… pic.twitter.com/2fj06jmBjm — Red (@redpillpirate) July 27, 2020

Prime minister of Greece posted a photo of Tom Hanks and his wife as new Greek citizens…Oprah announced today she’s stopping publication of

O magazine after 20 years…Chrissy Tiegen blocked a million people and deleted 60,000 emails….. I am just happy no one is nervous😬 — Nikki Haughey (@HaugheyNikki) July 27, 2020

Social media users also cited an article from the Associated Press in 2012 reporting “Furor in Greece Over Pedophilia as a Disability.”

Offering a more rational explanation for Hanks’ and Wilson’s move, Fox News points out the couple was offered citizenship after “raising funds for the victims of a deadly wildfire near Athens in 2018,” not to mention Wilson’s Greek ancestry.

“Wilson, an actress and producer, has Greek and Bulgarian ancestry and was raised Greek Orthodox. Hanks converted to Greek Orthodoxy when he married Wilson. And the couple frequently vacations on the Greek island Antiparos, where they have a home,” reports Fox News.



The pedophilia of Hollywierd continues to leak out to the world.

