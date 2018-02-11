Social media users go off on CNN over story on Kim Jong Un's sister

Social media users lashed out at CNN on Saturday after the network published a story declaring that Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is “stealing the show at the Winter Olympics.”

The article centers on North Korea’s surprise decision to send Kim Yo Jong as part of its delegation to the games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and the “diplomatic dance” she’s performed at the Olympics thus far.

But critics on Twitter took issue with CNN’s story, accusing the network of glossing over North Korea and the Kim family’s brutal human rights record and “whitewashing” the government’s atrocities.

Jeffrey Blehar, an analyst for election data startup Decision Desk HQ, jabbed the network for the story, saying that, if he worked at CNN, he would have sooner quit than write the article.

If I were working for CNN I would honestly resign before writing this piece. Beyond a certain point, no job is worth sacrificing your dignity or whitewashing true evil like this. https://t.co/k2qNfoV2zD — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) February 10, 2018

Speaking of stealing, Otto Warmbier was tortured & killed at the hands of the Kim regime after being accused of stealing a poster. Let’s not whitewash North Korea’s record https://t.co/ST8QwhImMD — Alyssa Farah (@VPPressSec) February 10, 2018

This from CNN is Walter Duranty-level coverage of the worst country on Earth.https://t.co/EBMW1OL7rs pic.twitter.com/5BuCHp2xN3 — Blake Seitz 🎙 (@BlakeSeitz) February 10, 2018

The article literally includes a red carpet update about the diplomat who ran North Korea's Propaganda and Agitation Department pic.twitter.com/TMv1WxQAGy — Blake Seitz 🎙 (@BlakeSeitz) February 10, 2018

'North Korea's Ivanka Trump,' shattering the glass ceiling for female despots (despotesses?). pic.twitter.com/iglKY1ctw3 — Blake Seitz 🎙 (@BlakeSeitz) February 10, 2018

Why are people in the replies treating Kim’s sister like she’s some icon throwing shade and not the member of a family that has terrorized its people for 60 years. FFS people you can disagree with the VP…even hate him….without praising the Kims or agreeing with them. https://t.co/xTKizY9xP2 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 10, 2018

Face of freedom v. Face of tyranny https://t.co/pE5Obo4VPx — Alyssa Farah (@VPPressSec) February 10, 2018

