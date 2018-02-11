Social media users go off on CNN over story on Kim Jong Un's sister

Social media users lashed out at CNN on Saturday after the network published a story declaring that Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is “stealing the show at the Winter Olympics.”

The article centers on North Korea’s surprise decision to send Kim Yo Jong as part of its delegation to the games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and the “diplomatic dance” she’s performed at the Olympics thus far.

But critics on Twitter took issue with CNN’s story, accusing the network of glossing over North Korea and the Kim family’s brutal human rights record and “whitewashing” the government’s atrocities.

Jeffrey Blehar, an analyst for election data startup Decision Desk HQ, jabbed the network for the story, saying that, if he worked at CNN, he would have sooner quit than write the article.

