Socialism 101: A Crash Course For Young Democrats

A newly released video from PragerU highlights the differences between capitalism and socialism as the Democratic party continues being pushed further left by young, radical politicians.

Andrew Puzder, former CEO of CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr., explains how socialism destroys prosperous nations, ruins growing economies and almost always ends with a group of elite retaining the only wealth left in the country.

Share this video with a socialist family member or friend to open their eyes to the horrors of socialism and to warn them of what could happen to America if politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders continue to be idolized.