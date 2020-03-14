Socialism: De Blasio Calls For 'Nationalization Of Factories & Industries' To Combat Coronavirus

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called for the “nationalization of crucial factories and industries,” a major benchmark of socialism, to combat U.S. the coronavirus outbreak.

In an interview on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” on Saturday, de Blasio argued that a government-run healthcare industry could produce the medical supplies needed to mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This is a war-like situation. We’re in a wartime scenario with a Mar-a-Lago attitude being used by the federal government, right? It’s so laid back, and I don’t understand it,” de Blasio said.

“And by the way, testing, how about ventilators? Where is the federal government making sure that our hospitals have the ventilators we’re going to need? Where is the federal government when it comes to surgical masks, getting them distributed where they need?”

“This is a case for a nationalization,” de Blasio continued, “Literally a nationalization of crucial factories and industries that could produce the medical supplies to prepare this country for what we need. Hand sanitizer, people are going crazy, I don’t blame them, trying to get hand sanitizer.”

Unsurprisingly, the private sector had to step in after the CDC’s stumbling response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The CDC had developed many COVID-19 testing kits in February, but later found them to be flawed by producing a number of false positives.

“As the spread of Coronavirus continues to escalate in the U.S., private institutions like academic research hospitals are scrambling in a mad dash to come up with more test kits,” Popular Mechanics reported.

“And there is hope: The Cleveland Clinic says it has developed a diagnostic test that can deliver results in just hours, as opposed to the time it takes the existing CDC tests, which can take days.”

Secretary of Urban Housing and Development Ben Carson praised the private sector for their coronavirus response efforts, noting that voluntary action by businesses can often produce better results than governments.

“I want to thank the private sector. There are so many in the private sector who have volunteered their services, who have stepped up, who are willing to recognize that maybe they’re going to take a bit of a financial hit, but they recognize that we have to create the appropriate environment so that everybody can succeed in this nation,” Carson said Saturday during the White House coronavirus briefing.

A GOP congressman joins the push for socialized medicine because of coronavirus “emergency”. Has national healthcare helped or hurt the response in Italy?

