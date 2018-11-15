Socialism Isn’t Progress, It's A Slide Back To Subjugation

Young Socialist Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being elected reveal an issue with the ideology of young voters.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Powell Credits Fed For Successful Economy

Powell Credits Fed For Successful Economy

Economy
Comments
China’s coming recession has pushed oil below $60 - Analyst

China’s coming recession has pushed oil below $60 – Analyst

Economy
Comments

Okla. City Paying People Over $10,000 Just to Move There

Economy
Comments

The Fed Doesn’t Care About America’s Economy, Survival of Dollar

Economy
Comments

Does a Falling Money Supply Cause Economic Slumps?

Economy
Comments

Comments