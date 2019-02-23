Socialism: Maduro Sets Humanitarian Aid Trucks Ablaze As Venezuelans Starve

Venezuelan socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro’s troops set U.S.-backed humanitarian aid trucks on fire, and demanded that President Trump abandon involvement in his country’s affairs.

The humanitarian aid trucks, led by interim president Juan Guaido, were set ablaze Saturday trying to enter Venezuela from Colombia.

#URGENTE PNB quema tres camiones de ayuda humanitaria al lanzar bombas lacrimógenas contra la caravana de voluntarios #23Feb / vía @luisgonzaloprz #23Feb pic.twitter.com/ahTGTzjaKo — NTN24 Venezuela (@NTN24ve) February 23, 2019

“We’re not beggars,” Maduro said. “What the U.S. empire is doing with its puppets is an internal provocation. They wanted to generate a great national commotion, but they didn’t achieve it.”

Maduro severed diplomatic ties with Colombia after its president Ivan Duque declared support for the United States’ recognition of Guaido as leader of Venezuela.

VIDEO: Dozens of Venezuelan workers trying to enter Colombia are blocked by security forces, after Nicolas Maduro's government announced the closure of the border in western Tachira state pic.twitter.com/B4eTpukQOw — AFP news agency (@AFP) February 23, 2019

VIDEO: Security forces use tear gas to disperse Venezuelan protesters gathered at the Venezuela-Colombia border pic.twitter.com/5qVZCQ7En7 — AFP news agency (@AFP) February 23, 2019

Colombian soldiers have been deployed near at the border as tensions continue to escalate. More trucks carrying humanitarian aid are expected to arrive to the four bridges connecting the countries in the next minutes. #23feb #venezuela #ahorapic.twitter.com/hNFIsKQ6Sk — Amir Richani (@amir_richani) February 23, 2019

#Venezuela citizens demonstrating near the La Carlota airbase in #Caracas, pressuring the military to abandon #Maduro. pic.twitter.com/IazVmeas1t — Sabine Analytics (@SabineAnalytics) February 23, 2019

Guaido condemned the destruction of the much-needed aid, but assured supporters that humanitarian trucks were still making their way across the Venezuelan border.

“We continue to receive the support of the international community, which has seen, with its own eyes, how the usurping regime violates the Geneva Protocol, where it is clearly said that destroying humanitarian aid is a crime against humanity,” he tweeted.

Seguimos recibiendo el respaldo de la comunidad internacional, que ha podido ver, con sus propios ojos, como el régimen usurpador viola el protocolo de Ginebra, donde se dice claramente que destruir la ayuda humanitaria es un crimen de lesa humanidad. — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) February 23, 2019

Trump offered words of encouragement on Twitter Saturday to the Venezuelan people suffering under Maduro’s socialist regime.

The people of Venezuela stand at the threshold of history, ready to reclaim their country – and their future…. pic.twitter.com/ajxd1EN64c — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2019

National Security Advisor John Bolton also called on nations who still recognize Maduro as president to reconsider their support.

“Masked thugs, civilians killed by live rounds, and the burning of trucks carrying badly-needed food and medicine. This has been Maduro’s response to peaceful efforts to help Venezuelans. Countries that still recognize Maduro should take note of what they are endorsing,” he said.

Masked thugs, civilians killed by live rounds, and the burning of trucks carrying badly-needed food and medicine. This has been Maduro’s response to peaceful efforts to help Venezuelans. Countries that still recognize Maduro should take note of what they are endorsing. pic.twitter.com/KlSebd2M5a — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) February 23, 2019

