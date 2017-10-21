Socialist Group Calls For "Extermination" Of Capitalists, "Worth Shooting" Donald Trump

A socialist student group at Iowa State University has repeatedly made threatening comments about conservatives on social media, but the school says the comments are protected speech.

In one recent tweet, the school’s Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) chapter called for the hanging and extermination of all “capitalists.”

“The left has done a good job radicalizing juggalos, weebs, furries, but I will not rest until ‘hXc’ stands for hang+Xterminate capitalists,” the group wrote in an October 4 tweet that has since been deleted.

After students brought the tweet to attention of the university, it replied via twitter by stating “this falls under free speech” and then offering available “resources” to student if they “feel threatened or harassed.”

Nor is this the first time that YDSA has posted threatening tweets, such as a September 30 tweet in which the club endorsed “shooting” President Trump.

“COMRADES: stay away from needle drugs! The only dope worth shooting is in the oval office rn [right now],” the group tweeted, though it subsequently deleted that post, as well.

Notably, YDSA is an officially registered student organization at the university, making it one that is “consistent with the mission and culture of the university,” according to the expectations for registered student groups.

While the university did not respond to Campus Reform’s request for comment, one student asserted that YDSA has a long-established pattern of making vitriolic remarks about conservatives.

“Overall, the club has had many hateful tweets against capitalism and capitalists, with the occasional directly-threatening tweet as shown above,” student Michael Fredrickson told Campus Reform.

“If this was a conservative group, all hell would break loose. It wouldn’t be allowed. Making them delete tweets isn’t going to do anything,” a recent graduate of the university commented on Twitter.

“Why isn’t the school doing something? This sounds like a threat to students on campus and in the Ames area. How is this allowed?”