Socialist Losers Given The Wheel Of The Democratic Party

It only took 24 hours for the smug Democrats and Mockingbird Media to circle their wagons after the Honduran caravan stormed the border and border patrol responded with non-lethal force.

Potential 2020 presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke weighed in, claiming, “It should tell us something about her home country that a mother is willing to travel 2,000 miles with her 4-month-old son to come here. It should tell us something about our country that we only respond to this desperate need once she is at our border.”

Beto either doesn’t do his homework or chooses to ignore the billions in aid USAID has given to Honduras over the years. In 2017 alone the US gave $181 million to Honduras. And we know for a fact due to the courageous efforts of Project Veritas, that Beto’s campaign aided the caravan.