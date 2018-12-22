Socialist Ocasio-Cortez Suddenly Concerned About Gov’t Spending Amid Border Wall Push

Image Credits: Mario Tama/Getty Images.

Despite pushing for a socialist “Medicare for all” plan that countless experts argue would bankrupt the nation, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is now all of a sudden concerned about paying for things.

On Thursday, the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives approved $5.7 billion in funding for the wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

The measure has not yet been voted on in the Senate amid ongoing negotiations, and the partial government shut down on Saturday morning.

But in response to the $5.7 billion for the wall in the House bill, the New York socialist took to Twitter to claim “no one’s asking the GOP how they’re paying for it.”

Read more


Related Articles

Kimmel Mocks People Donating to Border Wall GoFundMe Page

Kimmel Mocks People Donating to Border Wall GoFundMe Page

U.S. News
Comments
Government Set To Shut Down After Senate Fails To Get Enough Votes For Short-Term Spending Bill

Government Set To Shut Down After Senate Fails To Get Enough Votes For Short-Term Spending Bill

U.S. News
Comments

Retiring Sen. Bob Corker Blasts Trump For Succumbing To “The Tyranny Of Talk Radio”

U.S. News
comments

NBC Smears Triple Amputee Purple Heart Vet Because He Ran a Conservative Facebook Page

U.S. News
comments

Walgreens Employee With Concealed Carry Permit Fatally Shoots Armed Assailant

U.S. News
comments

Comments