Socialist Ocasio-Cortez Suddenly Concerned About Gov’t Spending Amid Border Wall Push

Despite pushing for a socialist “Medicare for all” plan that countless experts argue would bankrupt the nation, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is now all of a sudden concerned about paying for things.

On Thursday, the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives approved $5.7 billion in funding for the wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

And just like that, GOP discovers $5.7 billion for a wall. $5.7 billion What if we instead added $5.7B in teacher pay?

Or replacing water pipes?

Or college tuition/prescription refill subsidies?

Or green jobs? But notice how no one’s asking the GOP how they’re paying for it. https://t.co/jXdm1w9bpy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 21, 2018

The measure has not yet been voted on in the Senate amid ongoing negotiations, and the partial government shut down on Saturday morning.

But in response to the $5.7 billion for the wall in the House bill, the New York socialist took to Twitter to claim “no one’s asking the GOP how they’re paying for it.”

