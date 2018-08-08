Socialist star Ocasio-Cortez strikes out: All endorsed candidates lose Tuesday primaries

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s record on Tuesday night for her chosen primary candidates was as bare as a Venezuelan supermarket shelf.

The socialist pulled off a stunning victory last month in New York, and is now attempting to parlay that win into helping other leftists win Democratic primaries.

We’ve got about ONE WEEK LEFT until a whole slew of elections come up across the country. From @KanielaIng & @SaadforCongress to @AbdulElSayed & @CoriBush, it’s time to leave it all on the field. Check your state primary date & VOTE August 7th + 11th. pic.twitter.com/sjQK0AkLtF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) July 31, 2018

Cortez held a whirl-wind tour of the U.S., stumping for Abdul El-Sayed for governor of Michigan, Fayrouz Saad in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District, Cori Bush in Missouri’s 1st District, and is backing Congressional candidate Kaniela Ing in Hawaii.

El-Sayed lost his bid for the Democrat nomination for governor to 51.8 percent to 30.5 percent, according to numbers published by the New York Times.

Saad came in fourth in the five-way race, capturing only 18 percent of the vote.

Cori Bush lost her primary to William Lacy Clay, 56.7 percent to 36.9 percent, the Times results show.

Hawaii’s primary election will be August 11. Stay tuned to see if Ing fairs any better.