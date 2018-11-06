Socialist Superstar Ocasio-Cortez Elected To Congress

Far-left socialist darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez handily won a seat in the House, making her the youngest woman elected to Congress.

Ocasio-Cortez beat out Republican opponent Anthony Pappas 79% to 13% in New York’s 14th district.

The self-described socialist rose from obscurity after defeating former House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley in a primary over the summer.

Over the last few months, Ocasio-Cortez championed radical leftist issues such as abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] by “occupying” their offices and airports, impeaching President Trump, and Medicare For All.

