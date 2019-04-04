Sociology Professor Offended by "Men Working" Sign Gets Owned on Twitter

She thought she was making a stand for feminism, but ended up becoming a total laughingstock.

From the luxury of her air-conditioned vehicle, Washington University in St. Louis assistant professor of sociology Caitlyn Collins was triggered as she passed a road sign that said “men working,” tweeting a photo of it next to her own salty face.

Collins demanded to know from the workers whether there were any women on the crew.

“What? Oh. I don’t know. I’m just here,” responded one of them.

Collins then suggested that the sign itself was the cause of there being no women in the work crew (naturally, it had nothing whatsoever to do with the fact that women wouldn’t normally choose the profession of operating a pneumatic drill and laying concrete).

“This thread will be great teaching material,” added Collins.

Yeah, if that “teaching material” is solely centered around you being owned, Caitlyn.

The tweet got ratioed and the responses were brutal, with one Twitter user accusing Collins of “harassing the working class”.

Then came the delicious memes.

Imagine being this offended over a road sign.

How do these people even make it through the day without having a nervous breakdown?

Comments