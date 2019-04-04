Sociology Professor Offended by "Men Working" Sign Gets Owned on Twitter

She thought she was making a stand for feminism, but ended up becoming a total laughingstock.

From the luxury of her air-conditioned vehicle, Washington University in St. Louis assistant professor of sociology Caitlyn Collins was triggered as she passed a road sign that said “men working,” tweeting a photo of it next to her own salty face.

Collins demanded to know from the workers whether there were any women on the crew.

“What? Oh. I don’t know. I’m just here,” responded one of them.

Collins then suggested that the sign itself was the cause of there being no women in the work crew (naturally, it had nothing whatsoever to do with the fact that women wouldn’t normally choose the profession of operating a pneumatic drill and laying concrete).

“This thread will be great teaching material,” added Collins.

Yeah, if that “teaching material” is solely centered around you being owned, Caitlyn.

The tweet got ratioed and the responses were brutal, with one Twitter user accusing Collins of “harassing the working class”.

Thank you for being so brave and harassing the working class — poop johnson (@eeeeee83404066) April 4, 2019

It amuses me that being this awful to men just doing their jobs has been the highlight of your day. Get your life together. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 4, 2019

The only woman I see isn’t working so sign is accurate — Chuck B. Free (@chuckbfree) April 4, 2019

This is so not helpful. You actually do the opposite of what you set out to do, this isn't empowering to women, it makes you (and the women you claim to defend) look fragile and easily triggered, petty. Not the vibe I'm going for. Get a grip. pic.twitter.com/eNAVuGvRzr — Kaitlyn Riley (@illbloomhere) April 4, 2019

Very crazy she assumed their gender. — Andrew Schneider (@a_rschneider) April 4, 2019

I too love harassing low wage employees about their boss’s hiring practices — Jacob (@_jerler) April 4, 2019

Then came the delicious memes.

Imagine being this offended over a road sign.

How do these people even make it through the day without having a nervous breakdown?

