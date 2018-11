Artificially sweetened drinks put people at a greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes than other sugary foods, a new study warns.

Products with added fructose introduce excess ‘nutrient poor’ energy into our diet, researchers found – inflicting a harmful effect on blood sugar levels.

The Canadian research team found no risk associated with food and drinks that have naturally-occurring fructose – such as whole fruits, vegetables, natural fruit juices and honey.

