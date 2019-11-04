Software Engineer Shares Pics From 'Major Financial Institution' Near Dallas Showing H-1B Replacements

Progressives for Immigration Reform on Thursday shared pictures purportedly from a “major financial institution near Dallas” sent in by “one of the last” American software engineers at the company showing how American workers have mostly “been replaced by H-1Bs brought straight from India.”

Just received an email from an American Software Engineer who works for a major financial institution near Dallas, Texas. The person said that they're one of the last Americans at the firm, & most of them have been replaced by H-1Bs brought straight from India. Sent us pics: pic.twitter.com/e784KJoy63 — U.S. Tech Workers (@USTechWorkers) November 1, 2019

"I’ve only been working here 6 months but judging from the visa renewal forms I see at the printers (and from talking to them), they don’t want to go back. All want green cards and feel entitled to them." This is why S.386 & Relief Acts are meaningless bills. — U.S. Tech Workers (@USTechWorkers) November 1, 2019

U.S. Tech Workers shared another video they said was from a worker at Walmart headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas showing a similar situation:

The @Walmart headquarters in Bentonville, #Arkansas has become a hot bed for "cheap" labor foreign import from one country – India. Corporations like Walmart abuse the H-1B visa program to bring in cheaper white-collar workers, while laying off qualified American workers #Walmart pic.twitter.com/mySGDWmGxp — U.S. Tech Workers (@USTechWorkers) August 22, 2019

Utah Senator Mike Lee, who is pushing Indian “insourcing” bill S. 386 which would allow hundreds of thousands of Indian tech workers to flood into the U.S. to take tech worker’s jobs and drive down wages, shared this crazy picture last month on Twitter:

Great talking to all the supporters of S. 386 today, the Fairness for High Skilled Immigrants Act. It’s far past time to end country based discrimination in our nations immigration policy. pic.twitter.com/nn5LdpJON8 — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) October 17, 2019

GOP Sen. Mike Lee has a boundless passion for giving away American jobs to foreign workers. Lee is expected to try again to pass his S.386 bill, which helps India’s graduates grab hundreds of thousands of college-level jobs from American graduates. https://t.co/6rwbjoGGvp — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 31, 2019

Alex Jones presents a video clip from Tucker Carlson’s Fox program where he and his guest, Ned Ryun, discuss how the far-left Democrats are quickly hijacking their own party and ousting moderates in an attempt to take complete, communist control of America.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 50% off DNA Force Plus at the Infowars Store now!

As Tucker Carlson noted in August, Lee was an opponent of Big Tech before appearing to be paid off by Google:

Tucker Carlson Exposing @SenMikeLee for Big Tech Flip Flop Tucker then slams "Conservative" DC Think Tanks for telling us that worrying about Big Tech was "socialist" & "un-American": "Of course Google itself is socialist & un-American so the argument never really made sense." pic.twitter.com/Z92OVt91yL — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 21, 2019

Lou Dobbs last week called on President Trump to demand Republicans withdraw Lee’s bill: