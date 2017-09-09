Solar flare with energy of a billion hydrogen bombs lights up UK skies

Parts of the UK have been treated to spectacular light shows caused by a huge solar flare with the energy of a billion hydrogen bombs, UK scientists have said.

The largest solar flare for more than 12 years – and the eighth-largest since modern records began in 1996 – erupted from the sun on Wednesday and has been captured in high detail by a team of researchers.

The massive burst of radiation, one of three so called X-category flares observed over a 48-hour period, continues to produce spectacular aurora displays across northern latitudes, including northern England and Scotland.

