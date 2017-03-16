During his Senate confirmation hearing in January, Energy Secretary Rick Perry said that he was supportive of an “all of the above” approach to energy development, asserting that the country’s best interests lie in encouraging production of both traditional and renewable power sources.

As Secretary Perry knows well, we’re at an important juncture in terms of establishing the framework for America’s energy future. Just a few years ago, many of us engaged in the development of solar and other renewables couldn’t have predicted the growth we’ve all experienced. I think it’s also fair to say that the traditional fossil fuel industry, like a prototypical big brother, viewed solar as squarely secondary. Both sides tended to adopt an us-versus-them mentality.

This can no longer be the case given that the paradigm has fundamentally changed. Over the past five years, solar has become America’s fastest-growing, non-partisan energy source.

