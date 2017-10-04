Solar storm sparks global aurora, doubles radiation levels on Mars

An unexpectedly strong solar storm proved once again that the Sun, our closest star, is a remarkably powerful orb that exerts a huge influence over the bodies within the Solar System.

Last month’s increased solar activity came as a surprise to scientists as it occurred during the period of minimal activity in the Sun’s 11-year sunspot and solar-storm cycle.

By all accounts, the Sun should be reaching its minimum activity level, instead the solar storm which peaked on September 11, 2017, produced a huge coronal mass ejection (CME), the likes of which haven’t been seen in more than 12 years, and the eighth largest since modern solar activity records began in 1996.

Read more