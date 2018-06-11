Solved: Cosmic Glow Caused by Diamond Dust

Image Credits: CC0 Creative Commons / Pixabay.

Diamond dust is responsible for a mysterious glow emanating from certain regions of the Milky Way galaxy, a new study reports.

Astronomers have long known that some type of very small, rapidly spinning particle is throwing off this faint light, which is known as anomalous microwave emission (AME). But they couldn’t identify the exact culprit — until now.

In the new study, researchers used the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia and the Australia Telescope Compact Array to search for AME light in 14 newborn star systems across the Milky Way. They spotted the emissions in three of these systems, coming from the planet-forming disks of dust and gas swirling around the stars.

Read more


Related Articles

"Virtual Cadaver" Teaches Next-Gen Doctors

“Virtual Cadaver” Teaches Next-Gen Doctors

Science & Tech
Comments
Do Islands Float? Rep. Hank Johnson Investigates

Do Islands Float? Rep. Hank Johnson Investigates

Science & Tech
Comments

Over 600GB Of Highly Sensitive US Navy Data Compromised In Chinese Hack: Report

Science & Tech
Comments

This is the week that the drone surveillance state became real

Science & Tech
Comments

North Korea Uses US Tech for ‘Destructive Cyber Operations’

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments