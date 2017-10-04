Somali Migrant Accused of Canada Terrorist Attack Was Ordered Deported From US

The Somali refugee accused of going on a terror rampage in Edmonton Saturday was ordered to be deported from the U.S. in 2011, according U.S. immigration officials.

Customs and Border Protection transferred Abdulahi Hasan Sharif to the Otay Mesa Detention Center near San Diego in July 2011, Canada’s CBC News reported Tuesday. Two months later, an immigration judge issued an order of removal for Sharif, who waived his right to appeal the decision.

However, Sharif was released in November 2011 on an order of supervision “due to a lack of likelihood of his removal in the reasonably foreseeable future,” Jennifer Elzea, acting press secretary for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), told CBC News.

