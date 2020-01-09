Somali Migrant Attacker Calls Police After His Victim Defends Himself Too Violently

A Somali migrant in Germany called the police after he attacked a man on New Year’s Eve and his victim defended himself with unexpected enthusiasm.

The initial aggression took place at the Geradstetten railway station in the municipality of Remshalden, 11 miles outside of Stuttgart, and saw the 25-year-old Somali randomly attack another man at around 2 pm in the afternoon, newspaper Stuttgarter Nachrichten reports.

According to investigators, the victim not only defended himself but viciously fought back against the Somali man, possibly using a glass bottle, which led to the migrant receiving several lacerations to the face, one tooth knocked out, and injuries to his tongue.

Following the altercation, the migrant called the police and was taken to a local hospital to treat his injuries. While police say they have opened a case against the Somali for the initial attack, they also claimed to have started investigations into the victim for his actions, as well, to determine if the man overstepped acceptable self-defence laws.

