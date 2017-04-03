Somalian Asylum Seeker 'rapes two elderly disabled men in a care home before murdering one of the victims' Wives' in Germany

A Somalian asylum seeker has been charged with raping two disabled men in a care home and murdering one of their wives in Germany.
The 18-year-old is said to have broken into the sheltered accommodation in Neuenhaus in the county of Betheim late last year and sneaked into the room of a paralysed 59-year-old man to rape him.
Police say the migrant then made his way into an adjoining room and raped another man before being confronted by the victim’s 87-year-old wife, who he is accused of killing.
It is understood the woman was living in the same room as her husband at the Haus am Bürgerpark care home.