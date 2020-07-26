'Somebody Needs To Go To Jail': Lindsey Graham Blasts Debunked Steele Dossier After New Info Released

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) released declassified FBI memos showing the infamous “Steele Dossier” used to launched the Deep State coup against President Trump was characterized internally as “unsubstantiated and unreliable.”

Graham went on “Sunday Morning Futures” to explain that the “sub-source” British spy Christopher Steele used to compile his dossier wasn’t a Russian government asset, but an American subordinate of Steele who was on his payroll and connected to the Brookings Insitute.

“And what did Christopher Steel do with that?” Graham asked host Maria Bartiromo. “He turned it into a Tom Clancy novel, he sold it to the FBI, they sold it to the FISA court to get a warrant against Carter Page, and what does this memo show?”

“That in January 2017 when they found the Russian sub-source who’s in the United States, he disavowed the dossier as being reliable. The FBI knew it, did a 40-page memo, but the FBI continued to lie to the court, getting new warrants based on the dossier in April and June of 2017 after they knew it was a bunch of garbage.”

“They continued to use it anyway. Somebody needs to go to jail,” Graham added.

Graham explained that because the FBI drafted a 40-page memo outlining the unreliability of the Steele dossier, that top FBI leadership like former Director James Comey and former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe were aware of its exculpatory nature but renewed FISA warrants against Trump associates anyway.

“Think of it for a moment. What’s the odds that somebody would go to the trouble of writing a 40-page memo shredding the reliability of the Russian dossier, and not tell other people in the FBI about it? I think there’s zero chance that happened,” Graham said.

“And anybody that knew the Russian dossier was unreliable and continued to get a warrant on Carter Page based on that document should go to jail for defrauding the court.”

