Someone Named This Architectural Monstrosity "Project of the Week"

A building that looks like some kind of hideously imposing Stasi spy compound has been awarded “project of the week,” underscoring again how modern architecture is relentlessly terrible.

The structure, which houses the Musée Cantonal des Beaux-Arts in Lausanne, Switzerland, appears from a distance to be an almost endless parade of faceless concrete slabs slammed together.

The monstrosity has absolutely no redeeming features whatsoever, no attempt at anything ornate or anything other than a cold, functional, atomizing imposition.

It also dwarfs and swallows up series of residential buildings behind it that look like they were built in the 1800’s and embody actual beauty.

However, according to Architizer, a platform that helps architects promote their work, the building warrants the title of “project of the week” and is “integrated with the industrial city fabric.”

Now watch the video below to understand how the rebellion against objective standards of beauty led to our skies being cluttered with concrete and steel eyesores like this one.

