The Democrat demi-god Robert Mueller fell flat on his face during the congressional hearing about his Special Council investigation into allegations President Trump colluded with the Russians to win the 2016 election.

Mueller’s answers to questions indicated that the Attorney General and Inspector General are not only investigating Mueller and others involved in creating the Russia Collusion hoax but that it is all catching up to them fast. We should expect everything to start coming out by Labor Day!

The liberal MSM will cheer on the hoax of Russian collusion in defiance of reality, as it serves their political narrative.