Something That Is Absolutely Critical To Remember Over The Next Several Months

A victory is not a victory if you betray your core values in the process of achieving that victory.

This is not the article that I was expecting to write today, but this is one of those times when I have been taken in a direction that I did not anticipate.

Today, everyone can see that America is very deeply divided. Anger, frustration and hatred are rising all around us, and we are rapidly approaching the election in November.

As November approaches, I believe that things are going to get very heated. And when an election gets heated, it can be very tempting to hate the people on the other side.

But we must not give in to that temptation, because Americans are not supposed to be hate-filled people.



Owen watches Trump’s presidential campaign in Arizona, and compares it to the ongoing clown show of the DNC.

In the end, our lives will be defined by how much we love, and that includes how much we love those that are our enemies.

I know that such talk is very rare in America today, and that is why articles like this are so desperately needed.

Even if your party wins the election in November, if you choose to hate the people on the other side you still lose.

Every single member of your party could win every single vote in November, but if your heart is filled with hate that would not be a win for you personally.

I see so much hatred on the Internet these days. Of course the Internet has always been filled with hate, but election season seems to bring it to a crescendo. Many of the things that are being said about others are too horrible for me to repeat, but you know exactly what I am talking about. One of the main reasons why a lot of good people don’t want to get into politics is because of all the nastiness that takes place, and we are truly setting a horrible example for the rest of the globe.

We desperately need to be able to learn how to disagree with others without hating them.

There is a world of difference between having a fundamental difference of opinion on an issue and hating someone else because of what they believe.

Loving others does not mean that you have to see things exactly the way that others do, and I would never suggest that you should compromise the most important things that you believe for the sake of harmony. In fact, we live at a time when we have a crying need for people to stand up for the values and principles that this nation was founded upon. Personally, I have disagreed with just about every major decision made in Washington D.C. for the past 30 years. Once in a while something is done that I can actually agree with, and in those rare instances I will praise those that were involved in that decision. But in general, we have seen a horrifying lack of judgment in Washington for decades.

But just because I disagree very strongly with what has been going on does not mean that I have to hate anyone.

I know that it is hard to watch our politicians destroy everything that previous generations of Americans worked so hard to build. If you truly love America, there are going to be moments when how far our nation has fallen deeply grieves you. And in the midst of that pain, it can feel really good to hate those that are ruining everything around us.

But that is not who we are supposed to be. In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus instructed us to love our enemies and to pray for those that persecute us…

44 But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you; 45 That ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven: for he maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust.

That really goes against our natural instincts, doesn’t it?

Don’t get me wrong – I am certainly not saying that politicians should not be held accountable. If they have broken the law, they need to pay the price, and most of our current leaders in Washington don’t have any business being in positions of leadership.

So if you think that a certain politician does not deserve your vote, then definitely don’t vote for that individual.

But at the same time, don’t hate that person.

If you are a Democrat, can you honestly say that you love Donald Trump and Mike Pence?

If you are a Republican, can you honestly say that you love Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?

We are called to love even those that stand against every single thing that we believe and hold dear.

Once the election results are final, there are going to be millions upon millions of very bitterly disappointed people out there. Both sides fully expect to win, and those that end up losing are likely to throw a massive temper tantrum.

It is going to be a very challenging time for America, and nothing that I could say right here will change that.

During this election season there is a lot of talk about the great problems that our nation is facing, and it seems like just about everyone has an opinion about how to fix those problems, but ultimately the real solution to our problems is love.

In fact, if we don’t learn how to love God and how to love one another, America is simply not going to make it. If you want to know what the end result will be if we continue to be filled with hate, just read my new book.

Unfortunately, the corporate media, our politicians and many other national “leaders” will continue to stir up more strife, discord, anger and hatred on a daily basis.

And I am sure that there will be a lot of unfortunate words directed at me for writing this article.

But all I am suggesting is that we should treat others the way that we want to be treated.

Loving others is not always easy, but if we want to have any hope of ever turning this country around we have no other choice.

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!