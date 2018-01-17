'Son Of Blackbird': Boeing, Lockheed Martin Racing To Build Hypersonic Plane

Boeing unveiled a plane, nicknamed “Son of Blackbird,” which would be able to travel five times faster than the speed of sound, according to claims made by the company.

The concept hypersonic plane by Boeing was nicknamed by some as “Son of Blackbird,” while the plane being developed by Lockheed has been dubbed the same.

The SR-71 “Blackbird,” a Cold War reconnaissance aircraft which was retired by the U.S. Air Force three decades ago was one of the fastest aircrafts in the world. Now, both Boeing and Lockheed Martin whose hypersonic planes would have similar designs, are battling to be the first company to launch the successor to the SR-71, as stated by the Epoch Times report.

The concept model was revealed last week at the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics SciTech forum in Orlando, Florida. The aircraft was designed in a manner which would enable it go at speeds faster than Mach 5. Mach 1 is the speed of sound, which is approximately 767 miles per hour. Hence, the plane needs to travel at 3836 miles per hour if it has to travel at Mach 5, the report said.

