Son of Boston Police Captain Pleads Guilty to Terrorism Charges

Image Credits: flickr, home_of_chaos.

The 25-year-old son of a Boston police captain pleaded guilty on Monday to planning terrorist attacks in support of ISIS on U.S. targets to cause mass casualties.

Alexander Ciccolo, also known as Ali Al Amriki, of Adams, Mass., pleaded guilty to two counts of terrorism, including one count of attempting to provide material support to ISIS and one count of attempting to use weapons of mass destruction, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Ciccolo also pleaded guilty to being a convicted person in possession of firearms and assaulting a nurse with a deadly weapon.

Ciccolo planned to set off improvised explosive devices including pressure cookers filled with black powder, nails, ball bearings, and glass in several locations including a university cafeteria where large numbers of people congregate.

