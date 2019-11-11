Son Of Weather Underground Terrorists, Socialist Chesa Boudin Wins Race For DA Of San Francisco

We did it. pic.twitter.com/wMgFhKVV2M

He was raised by Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn after this parents went to prison. Even the socialist fist.

Via Huff Po:

Progressive candidate Chesa Boudin won the race for district attorney in San Francisco on Saturday.

Boudin and opponent Suzy Loftus were neck-and-neck for days as officials tallied votes from the city’s ranked-choice ballots.

Boudin, 39, is a public defender who ran on a platform of closing jails, eliminating cash bail, combating racism in the criminal justice system and diverting people from jails and prisons.

Loftus, the interim district attorney, congratulated Boudin on his win Saturday afternoon and vowed a “smooth and immediate transition.”

Keep reading…