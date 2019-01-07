‘Sonic Attacks’ at US Embassy In Cuba May Have Just Been Crickets

Image Credits: Yander Zamora/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.

The “sonic attacks” that afflicted diplomats at the US embassy in Cuba could have just been the work of crickets, according to a report Sunday.

The embassy in Havana cut its staff in half in 2017 after dozens of people complained of headaches, nausea and other ailments from hearing mysterious, penetrating high-pitched noises — believed to be an acoustic weapon — possibly from the Russians.

General view of the US Embassy in Cuba after the US government pulled more than half of its diplomatic personnel out of Cuba who suffered health problems due to an alleged sonic attack (Ernesto Mastrascusa/Getty Images)

But a fresh analysis of an audio recording made by US personnel in Cuba revealed that the source of the piercing din is the song of the Indies short-tailed cricket, known as Anurogryllus celerinictus, a study says.

