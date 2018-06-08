Soon After Imran Awan's Other Wife Called Police on Him, Gunmen Shot at Her

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’ indicted former IT aide, Imran Awan, was married to two Virginia women simultaneously, and 15 days after one of them told police that Imran kept her “like a slave,” gunmen shot into her family home, according to police reports filed in Pakistan.

The shooting at Sumaira Siddique allegedly occurred in Pakistan in August 2016 — days after the House Inspector General informed the Committee on House Administration that Imran allegedly committed cybersecurity violations. In a report filed with the local police, Siddique’s father, who owns the home, said he believed Siddique had been targeted.

The shooting was unsolved, though in a separate case, Imran’s stepmother, Samina Gilani, alleged in court papers filed in April 2017 that Imran said he would “do harm to me and my family members back in Pakistan and one of my cousins here in Baltimore.” He also “threatened that he has the power to kidnap my family members back in Pakistan.”

Imran and his family also had access to all the emails and files of 1 in 5 House Democrats. The IG found the IT aide made “unauthorized access” to House data during the 2016 election at the same time Wasserman Schultz was dealing with the hack of the Democratic National Committee.

Fairfax County, Virginia police responded to disputes between Imran and Siddique in October 2015, November 2015 and July 2016, police records show. In one case, the police report said Siddique had “cut[s] on [her] stomach and arm.”

Read more