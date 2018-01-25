Soros at Davos: ‘Trump Administration a Danger to the World’

Billionaire globalist and former Nazi collaborator George Soros lashed out at US President Donald Trump during a speech at Davos Thursday, claiming the new administration will bring about nuclear war.

Speaking to the World Economic Forum, the Open Society Foundation founder said the Trump administration’s mishandling of North Korea’s nuclear weapons program is bringing the world closer to the brink of annihilation.

“The fact of nuclear war is so horrendous that we are trying to ignore it, but it is real,” Soros stated. “Indeed, the United States is set on a course towards nuclear war by refusing to accept that [North] Korea has become a nuclear power.”

“This creates a strong incentive for North Korea to develop its nuclear capacity with all possible speed, which in turn may induce the United States to use its nuclear superiority pre-emptively, in effect to start a nuclear war to prevent a nuclear war, obviously a self-contradictory strategy.”

Soros, who funds various progressive anti-Trump causes in the US, also said Trump would like to create a “mafia state,” similar to one put in place by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Not only the survival of open society but the survival of our entire civilization is at stake,” Soros warned. “The rise of leadership such as Kim Jong Un in North Korea and Donald Trump in the United States have much to do with this.”

Soros also indicated he would continue funding organizations fighting back against Trump, who he doesn’t believe will last a single term.

“Clearly I consider the Trump administration a danger to the world,” Soros stated. “But I regard it as a purely temporary phenomenon that will disappear in 2020 or even sooner.”

Part of Soros' speech appears in a live feed from Bloomberg Global News:



