Soros-Backed Attorneys Helping Caravan Migrants Get Asylum in U.S.

Attorneys backed by globalist left-wing billionaire George Soros are helping Central American migrants with a caravan headed to the United States with their asylum claims.

Close to 3,000 migrants with the caravan are currently in Tijuana, Mexico, awaiting the arrival of other Central American migrants who are continuing to travel up to the U.S. southern border.

At one point the caravan was anywhere between 7,000 to 10,000 members strong and mostly consists of migrants with ineligible asylum claims, which include job-seekers, previously deported illegal aliens, and Central Americans looking to get away from crime. None of these are eligible asylum claims.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Carl Bernstein Wants to Edit Trump Press Conference “Propaganda”

Carl Bernstein Wants to Edit Trump Press Conference “Propaganda”

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Obama Calls Trump An Angry Racist With ‘Mommy Issues’

Video: Obama Calls Trump An Angry Racist With ‘Mommy Issues’

U.S. News
Comments

Trump wanted Justice Department ‘to prosecute Hillary Clinton and James Comey’

U.S. News
Comments

Judge Declares Law Against Female Genital Mutilation ‘Unconstitutional’

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Denounces Obama-Appointed Judge Blocking Denial of Asylum to Caravan Migrants

U.S. News
Comments

Comments