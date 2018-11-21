Soros-Backed Attorneys Helping Caravan Migrants Get Asylum in U.S.

Attorneys backed by globalist left-wing billionaire George Soros are helping Central American migrants with a caravan headed to the United States with their asylum claims.

Close to 3,000 migrants with the caravan are currently in Tijuana, Mexico, awaiting the arrival of other Central American migrants who are continuing to travel up to the U.S. southern border.

At one point the caravan was anywhere between 7,000 to 10,000 members strong and mostly consists of migrants with ineligible asylum claims, which include job-seekers, previously deported illegal aliens, and Central Americans looking to get away from crime. None of these are eligible asylum claims.

