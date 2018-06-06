Soros-Backed Candidate Loses Big

Image Credits: Frank Plitt / WIkimedia Commons.

Liberal billionaire George Soros was dealt a rare defeat in San Diego, Calif., as his preferred candidate for district attorney in that city’s race was soundly defeated.

Summer Stephan, the current district attorney of San Diego County, won by 28 points. Stephan garnered 237,227 votes (64 percent) to Geneviéve Jones-Wright’s 134,753 votes (36 percent).

Soros poured $1.5 million into the California Justice & Public Safety PAC, which was established by Whitney Tymas, a longtime Soros consultant, to bolster Jones-Wright, the Washington Free Beacon previously reported.

