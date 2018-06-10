Soros blasts Trump's presidency saying 'everything that could go wrong has gone wrong'

Liberal billionaire George Soros blamed the Trump administration for the current woes in society, adding that ‘everything that could go wrong, has gone wrong.’

The 87-year-old, who frequently donates to the Clintons, did not mince his words and accused the President of being ‘willing to destroy the world.’

‘The bigger the danger, the bigger the threat, the more I feel engaged to confront it,’ Soros said Thursday in an interview with The Washington Post.

He had just finished an appearance at the Human Rights Watch conference in Zurich, Switzerland.

‘So in that sense, yes, I redouble my efforts,’ he added.

