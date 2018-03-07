Soros Chalks Up Another DA Win After Dropping Nearly $1 Million In Texas Race

Image Credits: Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

George Soros has effectively purchased another district attorney’s seat.

The left-wing billionaire pumped almost $1 million into a Texas district attorney’s race against a Democratic DA who opposes sanctuary cities, according to campaign filings reviewed by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Soros’s preferred candidate, Joe Gonzales, upset incumbent Bexar County DA Nico LaHood in the Democratic primary Tuesday. LaHood conceded after Gonzales jumped up to a sizable lead as votes were counted.

Soros spent $958,000 supporting Gonzales’s cause through a super PAC, Texas Justice & Public Safety, according to campaign finance records reviewed by TheDCNF. The super PAC churned out attack ads against LaHood, accusing him of being racist. LaHood accused Soros of trying to buy the election for Gonzales. Soros’s super PAC spent $897,000 of his money in the final 30 days before the election, campaign finance documents show.

Read more


Related Articles

New Hollywood Reporter Cover Celebrates "Triumph of the Beta Male"

New Hollywood Reporter Cover Celebrates “Triumph of the Beta Male”

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Sean Spicer Calls CNN's Acosta 'Classless Carnival Barker'

Video: Sean Spicer Calls CNN’s Acosta ‘Classless Carnival Barker’

U.S. News
Comments

Illegal Immigrants with Sex, Robbery Convictions Among those who Evaded Capture after Dem Mayor’s Warning

U.S. News
Comments

Rand Paul Breaks With Trump: Warns ‘US Will Lose A Trade War’

U.S. News
Comments

Dems Double Turnout In Texas From Previous Midterm

U.S. News
Comments

Comments