Soros Claims Tide Is Turning Back To Globalists, Says He's Proud Of Having Enemies

In an interview released by the New York Times on Friday, left-wing billionaire and self-proclaimed globalist George Soros bragged about making enemies and claimed the tide is turning in favor of the global elite.

“I’m very proud of the enemies I have,” he told the NYT from the comfort of his multi-million dollar townhouse in New York’s Upper East Side. “It’s a perfect way to tell a dictator or a would-be dictator if he identifies me as an enemy.”

That’s right, according to Soros, millions of Americans are “would-be dictators” for opposing his far-left ideology.

The NYT interview is nothing more than a promotional piece, defending Soros and slandering his political opposition while making him out to be the victim.

For example, the author claims “There’s a substantial amount of anti-Semitism directed toward Mr. Soros, who was born into a Jewish family in Hungary.”

However, the fact that Soros admitted on “60 Minutes” to helping confiscate the property of Jews as a teenager in Hungary was intentionally omitted.

The Hungarian globalist even labeled watching people be sent to death camps during the ten months of Nazi occupation as “the happiest times of his life,” and said it was “not difficult at all.”

Due to Big Tech censorship, the video below is increasingly hard to find but for now, here is Soros’ infamous “60 Minutes” interview:



The wealthy liberal also showed his allegiance to the Military-Industrial Complex in the NYT interview, alleging President Trump is damaging America’s influence in the world by pulling troops out of Syria.

“Trump is still doing a tremendous amount of damage,” he said. “I mean, just the last week what he has done in the Middle East has been devastating for America’s influence in the world.”

The president “is an aberration, and he is clearly putting his personal interests ahead of the national interests,” Soros continued. “That’s a fact. I think it will contribute to his demise next year. So I am slightly predicting that things will turn around.”

Meanwhile, Deep State operatives like Soros are beginning to panic as the Trump administration is set to expose the criminal spying on the president’s 2016 campaign, the Obama administration’s pay-to-play scandals, Soros’ White House mole Fiona Hill and more.

Listen to Soros saying the Nazi occupation was the happiest times of his life below:

