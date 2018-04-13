Soros Consultant’s PAC Could Influence DA Races in Oregon

A longtime consultant to liberal billionaire George Soros is listed on recently filed documents with the state of Oregon related to the formation of a political action committee that appears to be an avenue for Soros to influence yet another district attorney’s race, state records show.

The paperwork was filed with Oregon’s secretary of state’s office in early April to launch the Oregon Law & Justice PAC, which intends to “support candidates advocating for justice.”

Whitney Tymas, an attorney who acts as the treasurer of a number of Soros PACs, is listed as the director, correspondence recipient, and alternate transaction filer for the committee. The address listed for Tymas is the same address as Perkins Coie, a Washington, D.C.-based law firm.

No activity has been reported from the PAC other than its formation. However, Tymas previously expressed interest in criminal defense attorney Max Wall, who is running for district attorney in Washington County, the second largest county in the state.

