Soros Cries Globalist Tears Over Populist Victory in Italy

Billionaire elitist George Soros is devastated about the victory of an anti-globalist populist coalition in Italy.

Last week, Matteo Salvini’s right-wing Lega party and the populist 5-Star Movement struck a deal to form a government, defeating an audacious attempt to install a pro-EU technocrat as Italy’s Prime Minister.

This prompted a tumultuous reaction from globalists everywhere, most notably Soros, who flipped out in a piece for the Corriere della Sera newspaper, hysterically claiming (with no evidence) that Salvini was being controlled by Vladimir Putin.

“I do not know if Salvini was funded by Moscow, but the public has a right to know,” said Soros.

Lega’s economics policy chief, Claudio Borghi, hit back, asserting, “Soros worried by the Italian government? Then it means that we are going in the right direction… We understand that those who have speculated for years on the skin of immigrants, financing NGOs and smugglers to invade Italy.”

“The wind has changed for [Soros] and for all those who have profited from the deaths of hundreds of people,” he added.

Soros also admitted that arrogant EU elitists want to “teach Italy a lesson” for voting against their interests, but he cautioned that, “If the EU follows this line, it will dig its own grave by provoking a negative response from the Italian electorate.”

Given their policy platform, it’s abundantly clear why globalists like Soros are terrified of the populist coalition’s success.

The 5 star/Lega alliance wants to;

Deport 500,000 illegal immigrants Disincentivize migrants from attempting to reach Italy in the first place Re-assert Italy’s Catholic identity while registering and monitoring mosques Address Italy’s plummeting birth rate by offering free child care for mothers End sanctions on Russian and work with Moscow to fight Islamic terrorism Move away from the neoliberal model of globalisation and monopoly capitalism Movie towards a possible exit from the euro and the European Union



The success of the populist coalition would blaze a trail for other European countries to follow suit, starting with Sweden, which has national elections coming up in September.

This is why globalists like Soros will do everything in their power to stoke chaos and instability in Italy in a desperate bid to save the crumbling edifice that is the European Union.

