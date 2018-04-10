Soros Defeated After Attempting To Rig Hungarian Election And Spending MILLIONS

George Soros has suffered a rather humiliating defeat after pumping millions of dollars into a Hungarian election he attempted to buy. Soros, who was born in Hungary and desperately wanted a hardened fascist to win the election, is now out millions of dollars as Viktor Orbán won with a whopping 70% of the vote.

Viktor Orbán is known as an “anti-globalist” painted with the same broad brush as president Donald Trump. Prime minister Orbán has also successfully cut illegal immigration to Hungary by 99% after building his wall on the border.

With the votes counted, Europe Elects is sharing stats which show Fidesz, the party founded by Prime Minister Orbán while he was a young anti-Communist dissident, has won not merely a decisive majority but an outright super-majority, along with minor allied parties. This will allow changes to the national constitution. Hopefully, those changes will be for more the better of the people, and not the expansion of liberty-trampling governments – something Soros has championed for decades.

The results will be extremely disappointing for top bureaucrats in the European Union and activists working for so-called civil society NGOs funded by billionaire open borders campaigner George Soros, who had been hoping for an upset defeat, or for Fidesz to lose its super-majority, at least. This is certainly a bloody nose to the globalists and elitists who want to control the entire population. 

With Orban’s success, Soros is likely reeling from his discomfort that his globalist control over society is slipping, and quickly. Orban has become increasingly popular because of his strong defense policies with regards to his country’s borders. Unlike the open arms of Sweden and Germany that led to disastrous results, Orban successfully all but stopped illegal immigration and the violence that has come with it.

It was a victory guided by a common theme pushed by Orban: “Stop George Soros.” And once again, Orban was successful and Soros is left licking his wounds with his tail tucked between his legs. Nothing is more comforting than seeing billionaire global elitist Soros take a loss.


