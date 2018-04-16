Soros Dumps $450K Into Florida-Based PAC

Image Credits: JMSC HKU / Flickr.

George Soros, the Hungarian-born financier, and billionaire political activist pumped $450,000 into the Florida-based PAC United for Progress, according to campaign finance records with the Florida secretary of state’s office.

The donation represents the only political funding Soros undertook in the Sunshine state in the first quarter of 2018.

“United for Progress’s primary goal remains to build community-based political power and influence in the growing Puerto Rican and Latino constituencies in Florida,” Chairman Juan Marcos Vilar told the Washington Free Beacon by email. “United for Progress’s local leadership has not made decisions about endorsement or opposition to any specific candidates in 2018.”

