Soros Dumps $5.1M Into 2020 Super PAC: 'Largest Check Any Megadonor Has Cut So Far'

Globalist billionaire George Soros is gearing up to buy another election.

From Politico:

Democratic megadonor George Soros is creating a super PAC, called Democracy PAC, to serve as a hub for his 2020 election spending.

Soros has so far put $5.1 million into the PAC, according to paperwork filed with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday. His $5.1 million contribution was the single biggest check any megadonor has cut so far during the 2020 election cycle.

Soros’ move to open the new PAC hints that the billionaire financier may be poised to spend heavily in the 2020 elections. The $5.1 million that Soros put in the PAC more than doubles the $2.1 million he had donated to political causes at this point in the 2016 elections. He would eventually give more than $20 million to Democratic politics during the 2016 race, making him one of the party’s biggest individual donors.