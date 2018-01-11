Soros Family Puts $250K Behind Democrat Running For Florida Governor

Left-wing billionaire George Soros and his son, Alex Soros, have now put a quarter of a million dollars behind their preferred Democratic candidate for governor of Florida.

George Soros gave another $100,000 to Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign on December 29, according to financial reports released by the Gillum campaign. Soros previously gave $100,000 to Gillum in March 2017, at the same time that Alex Soros made a $50,000 contribution to the campaign. Local news outlets first reported the most recent donation.

The Soros family’s massive contributions to Gillum’s campaign come despite the fact that both George and Alex Soros are residents of New York.

