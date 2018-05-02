Soros-Funded App Helps Illegals Avoid Feds

A Soros-funded group has launched a smartphone application to help illegals avoid federal law enforcement inside the United States.

The open borders group United We Dream has developed an app called Notifica, which illegals can use as a tool to protect themselves while living in the U.S. by utilizing high tech and online social communications.

Users of the app can prepare a set of automatic messages to alert family members, lawyers and others if they, or someone they know, run into immigration agents.

The application provides illegals with a “Your Rights” feature designed to provide “step-by-step guidance for making smart choices when faced with intimidation.”

“It is important to be prepared when at risk of a raid or deportation event,” the app’s description reads on the Google Play service.

United We Dream (UWD), the group behind the application, has flaunted billionaire George Soros’ Open Society Foundation as a key funding partner and had received $75,000 from the Soros group in 2010.

UWD has over 400,000 members nationwide and claims to “embrace the common struggle of all people of color and stand up against racism, colonialism, colorism, and xenophobia.”

Among its key projects is winning protections and rights for illegals, defending against deportation, obtaining education for illegal immigrants and acquiring “justice and liberation” for undocumented LGBT “immigrants and allies.”

According to records obtained by Judicial Watch, UWD started as a project of the National Immigration Law Center, which also was backed by Soros and received a large sum of taxpayer dollars.

“In the United States, Soros groups have pushed a radical agenda that includes promoting an open border with Mexico and fighting immigration enforcement efforts, fomenting racial disharmony by funding anti-capitalist black separationist organizations, financing the Black Lives Matter movement and other groups involved in the Ferguson Missouri riots, weakening the integrity of the nation’s electoral systems, opposing U.S. counterterrorism efforts and eroding 2nd Amendment protections,” Judicial Watch wrote in regards to Soros’ backing of UWD.

Irene Garcia, an editor of the Judicial Watch blog, says that the Notifica application could be abetting illegal behavior.

“Judicial Watch believes that using the app to warn someone could definitely be considered abetting since it is helping lawbreakers—illegal immigrants—avoid law enforcement,” Garcia told The Daily Signal.

“We are working on getting the latest OSF [Open Society Foundations] funding, but essentially OSF is United We Dream’s biggest financial supporter,” Garcia said. “We are also in the process of obtaining the latest U.S. funding records. It appears that United We Dream may receive money under different umbrella groups.”

UWD is currently working on a second version of the app which will be available in languages including Vietnamese, Korean, and Chinese. It will also be able to determine the exact location of an illegal when they are being detained.