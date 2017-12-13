Soros-Funded Journalism Comes to Seven States in 2018

Soros-funded journalism is coming to seven states in 2018, thanks to ProPublica. The liberal journalism nonprofit announced on Dec. 9 it had chosen journalists in Louisiana, West Virginia, Oregon, New Mexico, Indiana, Illinois and Florida to receive year-long stipends to pursue ProPublica-approved investigations.

Propublica has received millions of dollars from left-wing billionaire George Soros and other liberal foundations like the Knight Foundation, the Ford Foundation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It began operations in 2008 with a $10 million grant from the liberal Sandler Foundation. The Local Reporting Network project itself was funded by a $3 million grant from an undisclosed donor.

The liberal nonprofit outlet initially advertised the Local Reporting Network project in October, 2017, calling on newsrooms that wanted to further ProPublica’s goal “to spur change through stories with moral force” to submit proposals for year-long projects ProPublica could fund.

